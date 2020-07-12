The Lagos State Safety Commission says it has sealed 33 bars, gyms and other facilities across the state for alleged violation of the closure of such outfits to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Director General of the Commission, Lanre Mojola, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

According to Mojola, the facilities, including lounges, restaurant and spas, were sealed for operating against the states’ established COVID-19 protocols.

He said the state government would not hesitate to deal with erring or noncompliant operators of such facilities.

He said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had at his last briefing on the state’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) response urged hairdressing salons that have been accredited by the Lagos State Safety Commission to reopen strictly by appointment.

“Hairdressing salon should operate with a maximum of 40 per cent of the occupants of the total floor space of such a salon at any given time while restaurants and eateries should continue to operate on a take away basis.

“The governor also implored owners of outfits in the entertainment and tourism sector to register on www.lasgsafetyreg.com to enable them receive their provisional safety compliance letters.”

Mojola said such organisations would be reopened after the governor had ensured that they put the necessary safety protocol in place.

The Commission was inaugurated on May 5, 2009 as an office of Public Safety under the Ministry of Special Duties to set safety standards for all sectors involved in the social and economic activities in the state.