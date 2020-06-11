The Lagos State Government on Wednesday sounded a strong warning against fake planning permits and illegal building construction without permit as it sealed up 15 buildings in Bourdillion, Onikoyi and Banana Island in Ikoyi axis of the State for not having Planning Permits.

Speaking during the special enforcement operation involving the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Special Operations Team of the Governor’s Office and the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, reiterated that obtaining Planning Permit from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority was a necessary pre-condition for commencing building construction in Lagos State.

Salako added that every Developer must in addition approach LASBCA for stage certification and to certify their building safe, complete and habitable, stressing that anything short of this was illegal and unacceptable.

The Physical Planning Commissioner expressed grave concern at the attitude of some Developers who attempt to cut corners, evade due process and end up procuring fake Planning Permits, adding that it pays to always stick by the rule and do the needful.

He said stiff penalties would await anyone found possessing or issuing fake Planning Permits, while emphasising that the State Government would stop at nothing to dissuade unapproved and illegal physical development in its bid to bring about orderly, organised and liveable physical environment as envisaged by the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of the government.

In the same vein, Salako warned against obstructing officials of the Ministry or her Agencies who were on monitoring or enforcement duties as any untoward act toward these public officials would be met with serious penalties in accordance with the law.

He stated that a Developer who tried to obstruct the special enforcement operation in Ikoyi had been arrested and would be made to face the full wrath of the law as deterrence to others.

Also at the enforcement exercise that was billed to last for some weeks were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Hon. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba; Team Leader, Special Operations Team, Peter Omotosho; General Manager, LASBCA, Engr. Biola Kosegbe; and operatives of the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of LASPPPA.