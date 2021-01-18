The second term of the 2020/2021 academic session in Lagos State will last for 61 days for both public and private schools in Lagos State.

This was contained in the revised calendar for the 2020/2021 academic session released by the Office of the Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry of Education.

The second term is slated to run from January 18, 2021 to April 30, with mid-term break has been scheduled for March 4 and 5.

There will also be two public holidays: Good Friday on April 2 and Easter Monday on April 5.

Resumption for the third term has been scheduled for May 4.

Schools are expected to close for the third term on August 6.