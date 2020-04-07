Lagos schedules another makeshift food markets day

Sequel to the flag-off of the emergency neighbourhood food markets for residents of the State essentially to address the problem associated with the restriction and promotion of social distancing in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the State, the Easter edition of the food markets comes up next Thursday.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal, who disclosed this on Tuesday, noted that the neighbourhood food markets would hold in 27 selected public schools in the State in 14 local government areas of the State.

He explained that that the aim of setting up the neighbourhood food markets was to provide Lagosians access to food supplies during the restrictive period in order to prevent panic buying in line with the directives of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, closing all markets and stores trading in non-essential commodities.

Lawal added that the markets were makeshift markets within the neighbourhood for families that do not have the capacity to buy food stuffs in bulk to have access to a market during the current lockdown in the State.

The Commissioner explained that the markets would enable shoppers buy produce and other everyday needs such as beverages, vegetables, fish, poultry products, bread and other essential needs at competitive, affordable and farm gate prices.

According to him, the selected schools within which the markets are situated are St Judes Primary School, Ilasamaja; Ilupeju Primary School, Town Planning Way, Illupeju; Papa Ajao Primary School, Mushin; Local Government Primary School, Idimu; Meiran Community Primary School, Meiran; Sijuade Primary School, Ijesatedo; Lagos Progressive Primary School, Mbah Street, Surulere; Obele Secondary School, Lawanson; and Aguda Grammar School, Aguda.

Others are Ikeja Primary School; Opebi Primary School, Ikeja; United Christian Primary School, Marine Beach; Ijora Oloye Primary School; Ire Akari Nursery and Primary School II, Iganmu; St Jude Primary School, Ebute Meta; Fagba Junior Grammar School, Iju; Stadium Junior Grammar School, Ifako; Ikota Primary School, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Ikota; St George’s Primary School, Ikoyi; Araromi Baptist School, Beckley Road; St Emmanuel Primary School, Ogudu; Ajao Estate School, Anthony; Sam Ethnan Airforce Base, Ikeja and Ejigbo Model Primary School, Ejigbo.

Lawal noted that other schools are St Theresa Roman Catholic Primary School, Epe; Awolowo Way, Oke Oyinbo, Epe; Anglican Primary School, Aradagun/Mosafejo Aworo/Ajido Road, Badagry; and Government Technical College, Awolowo Way, Oke Ota-Ona, Ikorodu.

The Commissioner explained that his Ministry along with the Ministry of Health have put in place safety guidelines at each of the neighbourhood food and agricultural markets.

He said officials of the Nigeria Police and Neighbourhood Watch would be on ground to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

He however advised shopper to adhere strictly to safety measures and take the necessary precautionary measures of social distancing while shopping.

Lawal reiterated his earlier call on the people not to panic buy as the makeshift food and agricultural markets have been put in place by the State Government to ameliorate people’s suffering.

He therefore advised all residents of the State to take individual responsibility during this restrictive period by acting positively so that the chain of COVID-19 transmission could be broken in the State.