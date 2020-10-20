The Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution sworn in on Monday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has begun its public sitting in Lagos State.

A statement by the Panel’s Secretary, Babajide Boye, said the sittings will hold in the open and as such members of the public and the press are invited to be part of every sitting.

The statement also announced that victims of SARS-related abuses are encouraged to submit memoranda and appear before the panel.

According to the statement, the panel has six months to complete its task.

While thanking members of the public and the media in the State for their anticipated support and cooperation, the Secretary enjoined Lagosians to participate actively by reaching out to the panel via:

Venue of sittings:

LASWA Head office, Five Cowries Terminal, LASWA Yard (under bridge), Falomo Roundabout, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Telephone: 09010513203, 09010513204, 09010513205.

Memoranda can be submitted through email: Judicialpanelon [email protected].