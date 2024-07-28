Lagos revokes all building permits, orders revalidation

The Lagos State Government has revoked all existing building permits and ordered builders to reapply for validation to continue construction.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on e-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, revealed this on Saturday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adsviser spoke during a visit to the collapsed building site in Maryland.

Babatunde was accompanied by Gbolahan Oki, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Collapse Agency, and some executive members.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a building under construction collapsed on Thursday at 13, Wilson Mba Street, Arowojobe Estate, Maryland, Lagos, killing five workers.

The SA said: “All commencement certifications in Lagos are revoked effective immediately.

“This applies to everyone with a construction site, including those in the big five category.

“Return to the LASBCA office to revalidate that document.

“If you decide not to go for the revalidation of that documentation, we are going to seal that site.”

The Special Adviser expressed deep sorrow over the incident and emphasised that such occurrences should not happen.

Babatunde, who acknowledged the government’s responsibility in preventing building collapse, blamed property owners and developers for negligence and for violating building regulations.

He stressed the importance of obtaining a Certificate of Completion or Fitness for Habitation before occupying a building.

Babatunde added that the government would prosecute anyone found violating this rule.

He noted that the government had strict regulations regarding building construction and occupancy.

He said that buildings must be certified by LASBCA before habitation and failure to comply, a criminal offence.

He disclosed that LASBCA would increase enforcement, including using private consultants, to inspect buildings.

Babatunde said that the agency had taken steps to enforce building regulations, including issuing stop-work orders and sealing of buildings.

He said that the agency was still faced with some challenges due to limited resources and hostile developers.

He called on private professionals to collaborate with the government to strengthen building regulation enforcement in the state.

Oki outlined the agency’s response to the recent building collapse and its plans for preventing future incidents.

He said that LASBCA would conduct comprehensive inspection of buildings in the affected estate, marking and demolishing those deemed unsafe.

He explained that the area affected by the collapse had poor soil conditions, emphasising the need for rigorous building inspections and approvals.

He said that all construction sites must have a full team of professionals: architect, structural engineer, electrical, mechanical, and builder, to ensure adherence to building codes.

Oki said that the agency would strictly enforce construction hours: 7am to 7pm and prohibit on-site sleeping to improve worker safety.

He said the agency would expand its capacity through a public-private partnership to enhance building control and inspection.

Earlier, Florence Agbaye, Director Inspectorate and Quality Control, Ikeja Division, highlighted the role of the department and the challenges faced in ensuring building safety in Lagos.

Agbaye said developers often continue work illegally despite serving notices and sealing of construction sites.

She said a case in point was the present collapsed building which had received notices and seals, but construction continued illegally.

She said that many developers failed to invite the department for required stage inspections.

“We are supposed to inspect every construction at every stage of work but to our amazement, most construction don’t invite LASBCA for stage inspection, like the sites that we are on today,” Agbaye said.

