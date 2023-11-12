Lagos resolute in creating suitable parking environment — Commissioner

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, has affirmed commitment of the Lagos State Government to addressing indiscriminate parking and promoting a good parking culture in the state.

He said this on Friday in a statement after a familiarisation visit to the office of the Lagos State Parking Authority.

Osiyemi said that the Lagos State Government was resolute in creating a more sustainable and efficient parking environment.

The Commissioner said that the establishment of LASPA was akin to what obtained in developed cities across the world.

He reaffirmed the support of the Ministry of Transportation and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the activities of the agency in ensuring that it fulfilled its mandate.

He admonished the members of staff of the agency to be proactive and more professional in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities in view of the sensitivity of their roles.

He said: “You are bound to step on toes in the discharge of your duties, hence you should be resilient, proactive and more professional in your approach.

“You have our total support.”

The Commissioner called on Lagos residents to embrace the Lagos State Parking Policy and abide by its dictates as it was for the progress of the state and the benefit of all.

The General Manager, LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, while receiving the Commissioner, said that the agency was committed to fulfilling its mandate in line with the THEMES+ agenda of the administration of Sanwo-Olu.

Adelabu implored residents to work with LASPA, especially during the Ember Months, to ensure that the roads were devoid of indiscriminate parking in view of the usual huge vehicular movement during festive periods.

She said: “We ask Lagosians to work with us during this ‘Ember Months’ and beyond to ensure safety on our roads, to make sure that we park responsibly, to ensure that we comply with the state parking policy designed to ease vehicular movement in the state.”

She also admonished residents to cooperate with LASPA officials while on duty, saying that they were out to make movement easy for all.

Adelabu urged Lagos residents to reach LASPA on 012275230, 012275231 in case of any complaints or enquiries.