Lagos residents laud Sanwo-Olu for free BRT ride

Some passengers at various corridors in Lagos State have lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for granting them free ride on Bus Rapid Transit on Christmas Day.

The buses were from CMS, Ikorodu, Ketu and Fadeyi, Tafawa Balewa Square, Oshodi, Abule Egba and other areas.

They could not hide their joy while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on their feelings.

They said the free ride enabled them to visit their friends and family members.

Sanwo-Olu had on Christmas eve announced free ride on BRT corridors for Lagos State residents on Christmas and New Year days.

According to the announcement, only adult passengers with the Cowry cards were eligible for the free ride.

Children could board the buses without the cards.

A medical doctor, Adams Taiwo, hailed the governor for the gesture.

Taiwo said that the free ride enabled him to visit his relatives on Lagos Island along with his immediate family members.

Alhaji Ibrahim Badmus, who boarded the BRT at Oshodi, said it enabled him to attend a gathering with his four children.

A Civil Servant, Sunday Uba, commended the efforts of the Governor and Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority in sustaining the BRT.

A student of the University of Lagos, Tinuke Lawal, who boarded the BRT from Ikorodu to CMS, said she was happy at the free ride.

A trader, Aduke Oseni, said the free ride made transport on Christmas Day easy and exciting.