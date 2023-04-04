Lagos residents lament over channelling of human wastes on roads

Lagos residents have lamented the channelling of human wastes on major roads in the metropolis.

They expressed concern on the issue in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday.

Following this, they called on the Lagos State government to ensure that people who embark on such acts are brought to book.

They told NAN that they were tired of the stench caused by the soakaway on the major roads in the state.

NAN reports that in Maryland axis, the smell from a soak away and human waste dropped and channeled to the streets by residents, welcomes visitors to the area.

Some of the residents who spoke to NAN decried the amount of sewage directly channelled into the streets indiscriminately.

NAN correspondent who visited the area observed indiscriminate channelling of soakaway on the roads.

A property owner in Maryland, Samuel Olawale, expressed worry over the way residents release their sewage to the streets.

“This causes a lot of smell not only for passers-by but residents which I believe can even cause some diseases.

“The Ministry of the Environment should look into this and ensure the plights of the people and their wellbeing are looked into,” Olawale advised.

A shop owner in the area, Bisi Oluwole, told NAN that the situation is often unbearable with the entire atmosphere filled with a smell, coupled with leakages from waste carts that pollute the air.

Oluwole said whenever the smell oozing became harsh, people in the vicinity stuff their noses with cloth, hoping that the smell would only last a few minutes.

Another resident, Babatunde Lolade, who said he has been residing in the area for several years, said many of the people in the community are used to the situation.

He said the waste pollutes boreholes, which are main source of water supply in the area.

“No matter how careful we are, our water still gets polluted and this causes illness to our kids.

“Government should please take necessary steps to remedy the situation,” Lolade said.

A trader, Ganiyat Oyewole, called on government to take proactive measures to address the issue within a short time to avoid causing health challenges for the people.

“This smell can be harmful to the body and to the environment. We call on the Ministry to do something about the menace as soon as possible,” Oyewole said.

Another resident, Taiye Usman, called on the government to come to their aid.

According to him, “there should be a sanction for anyone that indiscriminately dump human waste on the street.”

Reacting, Kehinde Akerele, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Wastewater Management, told NAN, that the Ministry would ensure that the menace comes to an end in Lagos State.

Akerele assured residents that the ministry would arrest the situation and ensure that those involved face the law.

“It is against the law of Lagos State to channel your soak away or waste water to the drainage.

“We are ever ready to partner with journalists and the people of Lagos State to ensure a clean environment.

“We cannot be everywhere, so you people are our eyes in the places we cannot reach.

“Immediately you see any of such happening, don’t hesitate to inform us and we will swing into action,” he said.

NAN