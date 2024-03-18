Lagos: Residents express frustration over inadequate PoS at food discount markets

Some residents of Lagos hoping to buy subsidised food at the Lagos State Food Discount Market were frustrated by the inadequate number of Point of Sale machines at the centres.

The report comes from a News Agency of Nigeria Correspondent who visited one of the centres in the Ikorodu area.

The Correspondent reported there were long queues of prospective buyers, who were unable to make payment due to the inadequate number of machines.

One of the vendors, Debo Adebiyi, told NAN that the arrangement with Lagos State was for each vendor to have a PoS machine.

He noted that the intervention was a good development to relieve residents of economic challenges they were faced with.

Adebiyi said: “I want to commend the Lagos State Government for this programme, selling food items at 25 percent discount is commendable.

“We can call it a giveaway.

“That is the reason the turn out is massive.

“People want to take every advantage to buy whatever is available at a discount because they know what they will pay if they were buying without discount.

“We have some challenges.

“And what are those challenges?

“One, the payment system needs to be improved on.

“Initially, we were told that each vendor was going to be provided with a PoS machine, after payment the buyers would get tags.

“The process is cumbersome for people.

“When they discover that they have to wait for long, going through such long processes, some of them will go back.”

The disappointed prospective buyers also expressed frustration at the arrangement.

An octogenarian, Daniel Adegboyega, who was able to buy the discounted rice, expressed frustration at the cumbersome arrangement.

He added though that the food prices were affordable.

Adegboyega said: “The process is hectic and the payment method is very slow.

“We have just one PoS and we have a lot of people here.

“I cannot wait again because of my age, so I have to go home, but the prices are okay.”

Also, expressing disappointment, Hannah Olanrewaju said the number of PoS machines should be increased because no one would want to miss this kind of opportunity.

She disclosed that the cumbersome process should be looked into to ensure a flawless process.

Olanrewaju said: The items are well discounted, but the process of payment and obtaining the tickets is a long one.

“One point of payment cannot serve this part of Ikorodu because it is a large community.

“Aside from this process, the whole food discount market is a blessing to us.

“We have Lagos State Government to thank for it.”

Also Read:

NAN reports that the programme, which started on March 17 in the state’s 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas has many centres across the state.

The Food Discount Market, also known as Ounje Eko, is expected to run for four weeks.