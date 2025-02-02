Lagos rescues nine-year-old victim of alleged sexual assault

The Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development in collaboration with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has rescued a nine-year-old girl allegedly molested by one Baba Michael.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

In the statement on his official X handle, Ogunlende said the alleged assault took place at the suspect’s residence at 4, Azeez Ademola Street, off Anishere, Ayobo.

He said: “This was in response to a viral video posted by Comedienne Princess, who raised alarm to notify the public of the ugly incident.

“The survivor has been placed in protective custody, and she is receiving necessary medical care and psychological support through counselling.”

According to the Commissioner, the alleged perpetrator has been apprehended and is currently in custody, with DSVA handling the legal proceedings to ensure justice is served.

Ogunlende said that the swift intervention by MYSD and DSVA underscored the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of all residents, particularly vulnerable persons in our society.

He urged residents to continue to report matters of concern to the ministry, adding: “See Something, Say Something, Sort It Out.”

He reaffirmed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

