Lagos reopens Purple Mall for business

The Lagos State Government on Thursday announced the re-opening of the Purple Mall located at Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki for business activities.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab gave the directive when he led top government functionaries to inspect the premises of Purple Mall.

He added that immediately after the incident was brought to its attention, the state government called for an investigation and all supporting documents from Purple Mall.

“We called for all supporting documents and investigation after the incident. And in fairness, at the end of the day, we found out that due diligence was observed and that they have the necessary paperwork” Wahab said.

“The mall cannot be sealed indefinitely while the other investigation is still on-going. We were satisfied with our own administrative end of the investigation. What we can’t control is the investigation which the Police is conducting. That’s an investigation about someone’s life”, he explained.

He described the fatal incident at the Purple Mall as very unfortunate where a young man lost his life after his vehicle allegedly came down from the top floor of the parking lot, leading to his death.

He added that the state government was called out on the social media after the incident as not doing the due diligence before giving approval to build the mall in the process, naming agencies like Lagos Safety Commission and Lagos State Building Control Agency and Lagos State Physical Planning Authority as culprits.

Wahab recalled that the facility was earlier shut by the state government to give room for specialised investigation to determine the cause of the incident, assess compliance with building safety regulations, and identify any environmental or structural violations.

