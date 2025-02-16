Lagos reopens Oke Arin, Gorodom markets, traders sign undertaking

The Lagos State Government over the weekend directed the reopening of Oke Arin/Gorodom market in Lagos Island on Monday following the signing of an undertaking by the traders for environmental cleanliness just as a 48 hours quit notice was given to traders operating under the Idumota Ebutte/Ero Police Post area of Lagos Island.

The directives were given by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, over the weekend.

He stated this when he led state officials on an inspection tour of the markets in Lagos Island which was closed over two weeks ago due to flagrant disregard for the state environmental laws.

Wahab, while undertaking the inspection, also gave a 48-hour quit notice to all traders/ stall owners under Idumota/ Ebute Ero Police Post overhead for indiscriminate erection of attachment stalls which is constituting dangers and environmental nuisance.

He emphasized the need for everyone including traders at all markets to prioritize environmental cleanliness in order to prevent spread of diseases.

Wahab said the inspection tour was embarked upon to check the level of compliance following the enforcement actions carried out to re-established Iga modile / Gorodom/Bombata / Olusi/ Alagbafo collectors and tertiary drains in the axis that were hitherto converted into lock up shops and buildings resulting to the initial sealing of the Markets for some weeks ago.

“It is necessary for everyone to take care of the environment, the traders caused the closure of the market; government will not let down its guards; Going forward, we are determined to go around nooks and crannies of Lagos State, to reestablish our drainage alignments in order to avoid flooding because whenever there is flood in the state, you people will accuse government of being irresponsible,” he said.

He said the traders along the reestablished channel will be required to sign an undertaking to take ownership of the infrastructure and enforce environmental sanitation in the market, prevent indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the drainage channels while ensuring that waste bins are placed at designated points where PSP operators can easily cart them away.

The Commissioner ordered that the markets be reopened on Monday while urging market operators / traders to keep their environment clean and imbibe good environmental sanitation and hygiene practices always stating that is not only essential for good health but will also attract patronage for business.

“Do we feel responsible when we discharge wastes into the public drains, we can do better than this; the state government is not happy; we must have an undertaking from each and every one of you that you will take care of your surroundings beyond your stores; drainage systems must be cleaned, waste baskets for each store must be put in place and also give us the assurance to maintain a clean environment.

“While you people are primarily concerned about the money and profit you are going to make, the government is concerned about the bigger problem that can affect the society and is determined to achieve environmental sustainability,” he said.

Wahab explained the illegal process in which shop owners/ traders had converted the set back of the drainage channels in these markets to stalls had impeded the free flow of storm water and could lead to a serious disease breakouts of Cholera, Diarrhea, typhoid fever amongst others saying if each and everyone make good sanitation practices a daily affair in their shops and environs it would save the citizenry from continuous visit to the hospitals.

“With these illegal stalls and shops, if proper care is not taken, we can have a major disease outbreak and these outbreaks can have negative impacts on our health care system, such that we would start undertaking various tests which we can avoid by doing the needful in each and every corner of our stalls,” he said.

He recalled that the State Government had banned styrofoam over a year ago as a result of its adverse effects on human health and the drainage channels observing that some traders are still using and littering the market environment with the banned item, urging them to stop.

“I will like to appeal to our traders that still engage in selling of styrofoams packs that we don’t want to see styrofoams in our markets; it is obvious that some of you are still storing these styrofoams in your stores; It is high time you collaborated with the government as traders to help protect the environment and all the drainage alignments,” he stressed.

Wahab emphasized that global warming and climate change is real as such everyone must become responsible in order to push back the climate challenges and effects as much as possible.

“Let us make our choices now, markets are not meant to be sleeping places. If you people have been collecting money from those sleeping in the markets in the past, such people should stop giving you money. The government is not asking for your money, just fix the little necessary things in your corners; stop connecting your sewage system into the drainage alignment, Stop discharging your waste into the drainage alignment. Stop building on the drainage alignment so that the drainages can remain clean always; the rains are coming and we must be prepared,” he added.

During the tour, the Commissioner also ordered the immediate sealing of Kabaran Global Nigeria -Apogbon Truck Park on Adeniji Adele Road after the expiration of several abatement notices served, stressing that the contractor that would repair the major road is expected to move to site and the space had been allocated for the use of the contractor.

The Commissioner sounded a note of warning again to developers and residents that are fond of dumping building materials on the roads and drainage channels thereby causing serious blockage to natural flow of water to desist from such acts while ordering the immediate sealing of a shopping complex under construction along Adeniji Adele Road.

The Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu said good sanitation practices is not an individual responsibility but a collective responsibility for everyone to take action; everyone cannot continue to accuse the government whereas people continually dump their wastes in drainage channels.

He appealed to traders to desist from unwholesome waste disposal as generation of waste is an unavoidable aspect of Man’s existence stressing that they must always discharge their wastes at designated places within the market premises.

In an appreciation response, Alhaja Basirat Owolewa who spoke on behalf of the Iyaloja of Gorodom market expressed appreciation to the government for opening up all blocked drainage channels in the market.

She promised that henceforth traders in the market and around the re-established channel will be compelled to promote good sanitation practices and will make it a priority.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Special Adviser on Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretaries, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji and Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; MD LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin; LASWMO GM, Engr Adefemi Afolabi and KAI Corps Marshall, Major Olatubosun Cole (Rtd) and other directors from the Ministry and its Agencies.

Places visited include, Ebute Ero / Gorodom Markets, Igamodile / Gorodom/Bombata / Olusi/ Alagbafo collectors, Kabaran Global Nigeria – Apogbon Truck Park, Idumota / Ebute Ero Police post underbridge.

