The Lagos State Government on Tuesday renamed Onikan Stadium after Late Brig. Gen. Mobolaji Johnson (Rtd) in recognition of his illustrious service as the first military administrator of Lagos.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the change of name during the Day of Tribute for Late Johnson at Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Onikan Stadium would now be known as “Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson Stadium”.

He said that the honour was necessary considering the achievements of Johnson to move Lagos State to greater heights.

According to him, Johnson, the first military administrator and governor of Lagos State, set the state on a course and a race of an unending quest for improvement, innovation and development.

“Mobolaji Johnson was first appointed the Administrator of the Federal Territory of Lagos on January 15, 1966 and later as Military Governor at the creation of the State on May 27, 1967.

“His regime witnessed an increase in the state’s revenue from N36.7million to N99.7million. The increase was largely due to the revenue allocation formula that had just been introduced and increased revenue from crude oil, which was partly shared out to the state governments.

“Under his leadership, the state government generated the larger proportion of its earnings from Internally Generated Revenue. According to the government then, the IGR was known as ”sources under the control of the Lagos State Government.

“The Mobolaji Johnson administration began the construction of Ikorodu and Mushin General Hospitals. It also modernised the General Hospital, Lagos, by building the new mortuary block, physical medicine department, sewage treatment plant and installation of a standby generator.

“The administration also commissioned the nurses hostel, doctors flat at Marina, Isolo and Harvey Road Health Centres.”

Sanwo-Olu said that Johnson’s administration also built the maternity annex at Onikan Health Centre and an additional ward at Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital.

He added that the administration equally opened five new Government Colleges in each of the five divisions of the state.

The governor said that Gen. Johnson’s administration also introduced the harmonised teachers’ salaries and conditions of service to enhance the status of the profession and commenced the implementation of the Universal Primary Education.