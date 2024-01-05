Lagos reminds motorists of Third Mainland Bridge diversion, outlines traffic strategies

The Lagos State Government has reminded the motoring public that the repairs on the Third Mainland Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works will continue with the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele bound section on Tuesday.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Osiyemi said that the closure was necessary for the effective repairs of the entire section of the bridge.

He said that the closure was part of the ongoing work that started in November 2023, focusing on fixing the ramps.

The commissioner said that the remaining parts of the bridge would now be repaired.

Osiyemi said to ease the burden of commuters, certain arrangements had been made.

He said: “From 12am to 12 noon, the bridge would opened for Mainland inbound Island travels, while those who intend to come from Island to the Mainland are advised to use Eko Bridge.

“Conversely, from 12 noon to 12 am, motorists will be able to access the bridge from the Island to the Mainland while motorists from the Mainland heading towards the Island will have to use Eko Bridge.

“These timings have been selected to match the peak period flow of traffic and reduce travel stress.

“Please cooperate with our traffic management officials who will be helping out.”