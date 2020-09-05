The Lagos State Government has released the Schools Academic Calendar for 2020/2021.

The academic calendar, which began circulating on Friday, covered the entire 2020/2021, made up of the First, Second and Third Terms.

According to the calendar, the First Term begins on September 21, 2020; Second Term on January 11, 2021; and Third Term on May 3, 2021.

According to the unconfirmed calendar, First Term will end on December 18, 2020, while the Second Term will be concluded on April 9, 2021 and the Third Term on July 30, 2021.

The announcement by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, said the details for the 2021/2022 Academic Schools Calendar would be released soon, adding: “Full Academic Program should commence on the first day of each term.

“All Public Holidays are to be observed as maybe directed by Federal/State Government.

“All Public and Private Schools are to adhere strictly to the School Calendar.”