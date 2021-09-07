Lagos releases resumption schedule for 2021/2022 academic session

The Lagos State government on Tuesday announced resumption guidelines for the 2021 to 2022 academic session for public and private schools across the state.

Schools are expected to resume on September 13, while Model Colleges and upgraded schools’ students are to resume in batches from September 19.

The staggered resumption dates for various classes are to give room for the students involved in the ongoing external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) that ends October 6.

The ministry, in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said that the measure would create an enabling environment for the examinations.

Adefisayo stated, “Boarders in Model Colleges and upgraded schools, as well as SS2 students seeking placement into SS3 class, are expected to resume on September 19.

“The revision for the classes will run from September 20th to 26th while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from September 27 to October 8.

“The newly admitted JS1 students into Model Colleges and upgraded schools are to resume on October 2 for a one-week orientation programme to intimate them on secondary school structure and modalities.”

The commissioner noted that other returning students in JS2, JS3, SS1 and the newly transited SS2 in the various model colleges and upgraded schools are to resume on October 9, while classes for the students will begin on October 11.

She added that another reason was that the schools cannot accommodate seven sets at once in the boarding system.

The commissioner, therefore, appealed to parents to abide by the new development for a smooth academic session, just as she implored the students to be more diligent and devote more time to their studies.