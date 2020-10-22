The Lagos State Government has condemned the vandalisation of the warehouse at Mazamaza housing the food palliative packages donated to the State Government by the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on September 22, 2020 formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team, meant for distribution to the indigent.

The Government noted that the warehouse in question was not state-owned and its usage was made available to the CACOVID group, adding that the State Government had been allowed to commence re-bagging of the food items allotted to it from the quantities meant for South West States.

The re-bagging was being done to account for each beneficiary as was required and monitored by the CACOVID team.

The distribution was ongoing but had to be halted due to protests before the invasion of the warehouse.

For effective distribution of the food palliatives, groups such as Transport Unions, Ethnic Groups, Religious Associations, Artisans and Tradesmen Association, Market Men and Women Association, People Living with Disabilities, Orphanages and Old Peoples’ Homes among others were being used as distribution channels to their members.

The State Government however regrets the invasion of the warehouse, adding that it appreciates the support offered by the CACOVID group to the citizenry of Lagos.