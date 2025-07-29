Lagos registers 10,000 trucks for e-call-up

The Lagos State Government says over 10,000 trucks have registered on the e-call-up system along the Lekki-Epe corridor ahead of its August 1 rollout.

Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

She said enforcement of the e-call-up system would begin on August 1, following months of planning, stakeholder engagement, and public sensitisation.

In readiness, the ministry engaged key stakeholders and adopted critical recommendations, including reducing the park usage fee from ₦12,500 to ₦10,000.

She said seven designated truck parks have been fully equipped and are ready for operation.

To ensure smooth implementation, the ministry and e-call-up technologies began a familiarisation exercise across all approved parks.

Ogunlola said the initiative includes free system testing and guidance for truck drivers on registration and operations.

She confirmed that around 10,000 trucks have already registered, with more currently joining the platform.

The project aims to streamline truck movement, reduce traffic congestion, end illegal parking, and promote compliance among operators.

It is also expected to boost traffic flow, protect road infrastructure, improve safety, and stimulate economic activity in the area.

Ogunlola urged stakeholders to complete registration and cooperate with agencies for the success of the initiative.

She noted the move represents a further step towards a smarter, more efficient transport system in Lagos.

