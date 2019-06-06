The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in the six newly-appointed Permanent Secretaries just as he announced the redeployment of some serving ones.

A statement by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the action was to reinvigorate the State’s policy implementation apparatus, adding that the appointment of new Permanent Secretaries took effect from June 1, 2019.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their portfolios are: Dr. Ademuyiwa Benjamin Eniayewun, Health Service Commission; Olumide Olufolami Erinle, Education District IV; Okelola Oludara, Education District VI; and Wasiu Adedamola Akewusola, Ministry of Housing.

Others are: Yewande Abiodun Falugba, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; and Mustapha Abiodun Osi-Efa, Local Government Establishment and Pensions Office.

The redeployed serving Permanent Secretaries are Timothy Olukayode Ogunnubi, Local Government Service Commission; Samiat Olatokunboh Adeleye, Ministry of Education; Foluso Adebayo Dipe, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development; and Maryrose Omotola Akinsanya, Parastatals Monitoring Office.

Other redeployed ones are: Adebunmi Elizabeth Adekanye, Ministry of Home Affairs; Segun Olufemi Adeniji, Ministry of Science and Technology; Toyin Idowu Awoseyi, Teaching Service Commission.

They also include Abdul-Ahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, Office of Civic Engagement; Boladale Aderemi Dapo-Thomas, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment; Omobolanle Modinat Ogunmola, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives; Ganiat Raji, Audit Service Commission; Adetutu Abiola Liadi, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget; and Sinatu Bandele Fadipe to Civil Service Pension Office.

The Governor tasked the new Permanent Secretaries to discharge their duties diligently and see their appointments as service to humanity.