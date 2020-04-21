The Lagos State Government says it has recorded two new Coronavirus deaths, as the total confirmed cases in the state hit 379.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, through his Twitter handle said the deceased included a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Abayomi tweeted: “One of the deceased was a 45 year old Nigerian; male who returned from India in January, 2020.

“The second death involved a 36 year old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case.”

According to him, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Lagos State remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections with 379 of the overall 665 cases in the country.

Ninety-eight patients had recovered and have been discharged, two patients have been evacuated, while three have been transferred to Ogun State.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control shows that there are 23,505 cases, 1,158 deaths and 5,833 recoveries reported in 52 African countries.