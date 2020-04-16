Barely 24 hours after it recorded the seventh COVID-19 related death, the Lagos State Government on Thursday declared the death of another three male patients in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known in Lagos, saying that they died of Coronavirus related complications.

Abayomi, through his Twitter account on Thursday, said the deceased were males and aged 51, 52 and 62.

He said one of the deceased was a medical doctor that had contact with an infected person who recently returned to the country.

The commissioner, who, did not state details of two others, simply said: “Other victims have no travel history or record of contact with any infected person.”

According to Abayomi, the state now has 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

The commissioner said the state had confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 infection on April 15, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lagos to 235.

He added: “The cheering news, however, is that 16 fully recovered #COVID-19 patients have been discharged following further screening that confirmed their status negative consecutively.

“Total number of discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos are now 85.”

Abayomi urged residents to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID-19 infection in communities to the Lagos State Ministry of Health hotline- 08000CORONA.