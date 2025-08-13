Lagos records lowest rate of building collapse in 2025 — Sanwo-Olu 

Why do buildings collapse? The fundamental defects that usually lead to structural failure were examined at the National Building Safety and Structural Integrity Initiative (NBSSII) workshop held in Lagos on Wednesday.

The event with the theme: “Incessant Building Collapse in Nigeria: The Need for Strict Adherence to Building Codes and Regulation”, was held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, and organsied by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

All stakeholders in the built environment, including bricklayers’ association, iron benders’ association, carpenters’ association, welders’ association, association of licensed electrical contractors, plumbers, engineers, market associations, council chairmen and community development associations, and government regulators among others, attended the event in their numbers.

At the event, Lagos Government launched Certified Structural Integrity Programme (CSIP), which would enable the state’s building regulatory agencies to conduct structural integrity tests on every building in Lagos every five years to determine their habitability.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said buildings were not just bricks and mortar, but vessels of human life. He noted that every incident of building collapse usually exposed “tragic” consequences of either human error, negligence, corruption or failure of regulatory oversight.

The Governor noted that of over 180 incidents of building collapse Nigeria recorded between 2005 and 2022, Lagos alone accounted for more than 60 percent. The losses, Sanwo-Olu said, were not only economic in consequence, but also led to loss of lives, trauma and shattered dreams.

Sanwo-Olu said the ripple effects of building collapse were beyond fatalities and injuries, noting that the incident would also result in loss of property, displacement of families, prolonged litigation, reduced investor confidence, and reputation damage to regulatory institutions and professional bodies in the built environment.

The Governor said while Lagos remained the most burdened city in the incident of structural failure, there had been a significant drop in the rate of building collapse in the State. He said the State, over the last 20 years, recorded the least collapse in 2025, citing improved regulatory oversight, stakeholders’ engagements, proactive inspection and adherence to standards.

He said: “This year, we are beginning to see a massive reduction in incident of building collapse. If the rate is sustained, 2025 would be the year we witness the least incidents of building collapse, which means that all our stakeholders’ engagements, proactive actions and improved regulatory process are beginning to take shape and impact. Lagos is a city of ambition and rapid growth, but with growth comes the duty to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“This is why we must move from reactive responses to proactive strategies in building control. We are committed to addressing the root causes of building collapse, which include use of substandard materials, engagement of unqualified professionals, non-adherence to approved building plans, absence or delay in obtaining approvals, corruption in the permit and monitoring process, poor supervision and monitoring of construction works, and lack of a maintenance culture.”

As burdened city, Sanwo-Olu disclosed his administration had implemented decisive measures, including review and enforcement of building codes. He said the Government had strengthened the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, while empowering LASBCA to conduct regular monitoring and enforcement.

The Governor, however, said Government action alone was not enough to stop the problem. Safety, Sanwo-Olu said must be a collective responsibility of all stakeholders. He charged Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Council (CDCs) to report illegal construction within their communities, noting that Government regulatory agencies would not be everywhere.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Professional negligence is not just an error; it is a form of social violence. No one should endorse or supervise a project that does not meet safety standards, and institutions must also be bold enough to sanction erring members.

“Enforcement must be consistent, professional bodies must hold their members accountable, and citizens must report suspicious construction activities. LASBCA continues to lead our efforts to bring building collapse incidents down to zero through sustained monitoring and enforcement.”

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, said the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remained committed to ensuring that safety and structural integrity were non-negotiable principles in the built sector.

Dangiwa, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, hailed Lagos for its leadership in building control reforms and proactive inspection systems. Describing the launch of CSIP as “innovative”, the Minister said regulatory initiatives introduced by Lagos demonstrated what could be possible when political will, technical expertise, and public interest aligned.

“This is a model that other states can learn from and adopt,” Dangiwa said.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Office of Urban Development, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said the Sanwo-Olu administration had consistently demonstrated commitment to ensuring that Lagos remained a safe, well-structured, and sustainable megacity.

Oki said: “One of the notable milestones in this commitment recently is the launch of the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP), which is a forward-thinking initiative designed to strengthen enforcement, ensure compliance, and reduces the prevalence of illegal and unsafe building developments.

“Through CAP, accredited professionals work hand-in-hand with regulatory agencies to inspect, monitor, and enforce compliance right from the foundation stage to completion, thereby drastically reducing the risks that lead to building collapse.”

