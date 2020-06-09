The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control said Nigeria on Monday recorded 315 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 12,801.

The NCDC announced this on Monday through its official Twitter handle, adding that seven deaths were recorded in the country same day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no new State has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

However, Lagos returned to the summit of states with infections after two consecutive days of recording less than 100 cases.

The NCDC said COVID-19 cases were managed based on the symptoms, complications and other conditions patients present on admission or develop during treatment while their immune system fights the infection.

The health agency said till date, 12,801 cases have been confirmed, 8,400 active cases, 4,040 cases have been treated and discharged and 361 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said the 315 new cases were reported from 14 states: Lagos (128), FCT (34), Rivers (32), Edo (28), Oyo (22), Kaduna (20), Gombe (13), Ogun (8), Delta (7), Kwara (7), Kano (5), Plateau (5), Bauchi (4) and Katsina (2).

NAN reports that the public health Institute said it was not where it wanted to be in the response to COVID-19 in the country.

It said: “We have reagents for about 200,000 tests across our lab network, however, our testing capacity is grossly under-utilised.

“We’re challenging states to collect samples from the right people.”

The NCDC said it recognised it started from a very low base, with inadequate health infrastructure to respond to an outbreak of such magnitude.

“What we have regardless is a vibrant workforce, working round the clock to control the infection,” it said.