The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N204.51 billion in the first half of 2020.

The NBS made this known in its Internally Generated Revenue at State Level (H1 2020) report made available on its website on Tuesday.

It said the second state with the next highest IGR was Rivers with N64.59 billion, while Jigawa recorded the least IGR with N3 billion.

Meanwhile, the IGR figure of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was N612.87 billion in the period under review compared to N693.91 billion recorded in 2019.

The figures indicated a negative growth of -11.7 per cent year on year.

Similarly, the IGR figures of states and the FCT in the second quarter of 2020 was put at N259.73 billion compared to N353.14 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2020.

The figures also represented a negative growth of -26.5 per cent quarter on quarter.

The NBS said that it computed states IGR data in collaboration with the Joint Tax Board from official records and submissions by the 36 State Boards of Internal Revenue.

“These submissions are then validated and authenticated by the Joint Tax Board which is chaired by the Federal Inland Revenue Service and has the NBS and the 36 State Boards of Internal Revenue as members.”