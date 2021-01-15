The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on January 11, its highest daily fatalities the since beginning of the pandemic.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his verified Twitter account on Friday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for January 11.

According to him, the new confirmed deaths increased the number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state to 262.

He said 435 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state on the date, increasing the state’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 37,284.

Abayomi added that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 246,534.

According to him, 3,139 COVID-19 patients, who have been successfully treated and recovered, were discharged from the state’s care centres.

He said: “Total number of #COVID19 recovery in communities – 25,767.

“Cases currently under isolation – 192, active cases under home based care are 7,924.”

Data from the World Health Organisation Africa Region showed that there were over three million confirmed COVID-19 cases on the continent with more than 2.5 million recoveries and 74,000 deaths cumulatively.