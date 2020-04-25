Lagos State has recorded another death from the Coronavirus Disease.

This was announced on the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday.

According to the information, with the latest incident, COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos now stand at 19.

The state on Friday recorded 80 new COVID-19 infections.

This brings to 670 the number of confirmed cases in the state.

Out of this number, 117 had been successfully treated and discharged.

Out of the 670, 13 have been transferred, with five of them going to Ogun State.

Two of the patients have also been evacuated.