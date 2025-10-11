Lagos records 2,213 cases of violence against girls

The Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, says 2,213 girls suffered various forms of violence between September 2024 and August 2025.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, disclosed this on Saturday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that as the world marked the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, there was a need to examine the abuses girls faced and act to protect them.

“In the past one year, the agency provided services to 8,692 survivors. Out of these, 3,629 were children.

“Of the 3,629 children, 60 per cent were female and 40 per cent male. The 60 percent represent 2,213 girls who suffered physical, sexual, emotional, or neglect-related abuse,” she said.

She explained that children between zero and nine years old were at a higher risk of experiencing different forms of abuse.

According to her, the agency ensures that children who have witnessed abuse receive psychosocial support through various therapeutic methods, including play therapy.

“We provide holistic support to children who have been abused, as well as those who have witnessed abuse.

“For children who have witnessed abuse, we ensure they access psychosocial support through therapeutic methods such as play therapy, aimed at showing them that abuse is not normalised.

“Abuse is wrong, and there are other ways to resolve conflicts,” Vivour-Adeniyi stated.

She said that children who had been abused received comprehensive assistance, including medical care, psychosocial support, and rescue services when necessary.

“Sometimes, we have to relocate children or families from their environment, especially when the issue becomes known within the community,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi revealed that there were instances where a parent was the perpetrator of violence against the child.

“In such cases, the agency works closely with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development to support investigations.

“Where assessments show that a child remains at risk if kept in the home, the child is removed and placed in protective custody until safe reunion with a trusted family member,” she added.