Lagos reconstitutes interim caretaker committee for ASPMDA

The Lagos State government has reconstituted the interim caretaker committee for the Auto Spare Parts & Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), in compliance with the judgments of the High Court of Lagos State in Suit No. LD/2588/TCM/18 and Court of Appeal in CA/L/2513/2018.

A statement by the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, said that the decision is in compliance with the court judgments.

The commissioner announced that another interim caretaker committee has been constituted with Chief Anthony Ughagwu as chairman; Mr. Dozie Ezeugo as secretary and Mr. Jonah Aneke as Chief Security Officer (CSO), with a mandate to hold elections within 45 days of their appointment and supervision by representatives of the state government.

He decried the build-up of tension and threat to security occasioned by the state of affairs in ASPMDA despite the interim caretaker committee instituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in June 2020 to immediately conduct elections for new executive officers of ASPMDA for prevention of breach of law and order in the market.

Onigbanjo noted that 15 months after constituting the interim caretaker committee, chaired by Sir. Sunday Igbanuzue, it had failed to conduct elections for new executive officers of ASPMDA.

While pointing out that the committee failed to conduct elections within 30 days of their appointment, as directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu, the attorney-general stated that intense agitation and discontent had trailed the disobedient action of the committee and threatened the peace, law and order in ASPAMDA.

He said: “Consequently, Mr. Governor has directed the immediate dissolution of the Interim Caretaker Committee constituted by the state government in June 2020 and chaired by Sir. Sunday Igbanuzue.”