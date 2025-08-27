Lagos reaffirms commitment to UBEC funding, expands project zero initiative 

The Lagos State Government has once again reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funding obligations, while consolidating gains in its flagship Project Zero Initiative, which has so far brought over 32,400 out-of-school children back into classrooms.

The commitment was restated at the closing ceremony of the 27th Quarterly Meeting of UBEC Management with Executive Chairmen of State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs), hosted by Lagos SUBEB, held on Monday and Tuesday at Watercress Hotel, Ikeja.

The meeting, themed “Bridging the Gap between Planning and Performance towards Achieving Quality Basic Education”, brought together stakeholders from across the federation to deliberate on strengthening basic education delivery

Speaking during the session, Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Hakeem Shittu, disclosed that the state has never defaulted in meeting counterpart funding obligations required to access UBEC matching grants.

“There are conditions attached to the UBEC funds, but I can tell you that as of today, Lagos has paid up to the most recent requirement. This was confirmed by the Executive Secretary yesterday,” Shittu stated, noting that Lagos remains consistent in utilizing UBEC resources to enhance infrastructure, teacher training, and learning outcomes.

LASUBEB boss said that despite the disruptions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic constraints, Lagos has continually designed innovative models to sustain its funding obligations, a feat made possible by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s strong interest in basic education.

Beyond financial compliance, Lagos showcased progress made under its Project Zero Initiative, a program that has successfully reintegrated more than 32,400 children into schools.

“Our children are being given a good foundation in learning. This is a model designed by the governor, and we are proud of it. Eradicating the menace of out-of-school children is not a one-day journey, but from the progress so far, Lagos has recorded remarkable impact,” he said.

The initiative, which targets children from disadvantaged backgrounds, operates under an open enrollment policy unique to Lagos State. Unlike in other parts of Nigeria, enrollment remains open all year round.

“Even if it is a day before the third-term examinations, if you bring your child, we will enrol them,” Shittu explained.

Stakeholders also pointed out the peculiar challenge of Lagos as a magnet for migrants from across the country, which places immense pressure on the state’s educational facilities. Yet, the government insists that the inflow will not deter its commitment.

“You know the challenge of Lagos: the uncontrollable influx of people. But our mantra is leave no child behind. Whatever the circumstances, we cannot afford to deny any child access to education. That’s the directive from the Governor, and we are fully committed to it,” LASUBEB chairman added.

The meeting commended Lagos for its proactive steps, particularly in sustaining access to education and reducing the number of out-of-school children through Project Zero. UBEC also recognized states that fully accessed their 2024 matching grants and urged others to follow Lagos’ example.

Resolutions from the two-day meeting included the development of a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation dashboard at both UBEC and SUBEB levels to ensure transparent tracking of key performance indicators in the education sector.

