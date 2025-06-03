Lagos reads riot act to environmental laws defaulters

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday read the riot act to all residents of the state who brazenly defy and disobey environmental laws.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said from now, a fine of N250,000 or three months in jail awaits such people.

Such fines will be for this caught dumping refuse illegally or littering the environment as provided for under the provisions of the Lagos Sanitation Environmental Law, adding that serial offenders will face even stiffer punishments.

The Commissioner warned those in the habit of dumping refuse or solid waste in drains, medians, or road setbacks to desist, emphasising that unwholesome acts contribute to flash flooding, endangers public health, and deface the city.

Wahab also warned squatters on the pedestrian bridges across the state to vacate as they are in the habit of engaging in open defecation and engaging in criminal activities on the bridges, thus dissuading pedestrians from using the bridges and in turn endangering their lives.

He said: “The government has arrested and prosecuted over 3,000 environmental offenders.

“However, we won’t drop the ball, we will continue to ramp up our enforcement and sensitization.

“I want us to all know that we cannot achieve the results of behavioural change overnight but it has to be over time.”

He also warned developers and builders dumping building materials inside drains and on the roads during construction to stop, saying all such contravening structures will be sealed and the owners prosecuted.

Present at the Media briefing was the Special Adviser on the Environment, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji; and Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite.

Also present were the Managing Director of the Lagos State Waste Management Agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin; Managing Director, Lagos State Signage Advertising Agency, Prince Fatiu Akiolu; General Manager LASPARK, Adetoun Popoola; General Manager LASWAMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi; KAI Corps Marshal, Olatunbosun Cole (retd); Executive Director Operations, Lagos State Water Corporation, Engr. Lanke Taiwo; as well as Directors in the Ministry.

