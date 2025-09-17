Lagos reacts to alleged Excel College Students’ illicit substance use

The Lagos State Government says it has launched an investigation into a viral social media video allegedly showing students of Excel College, located at No. 15, Ansarudeen Street, Off Egbe Road, Ejigbo, smoking substances suspected to be marijuana in their hostel.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, confirmed the development on Wednesday through the ministry’s Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Kayode Sutton.

The video has sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerians calling for swift action against the school authorities.

One concerned citizen wrote: “This is calling out the Proprietor(s), Principal, Management Board, and authorities of Excel College, Ejigbo. This is terrible. The school authorities definitely have a lot of questions to answer.”

Another added: “This must not be treated with kid gloves. Government must take action immediately. What is happening to our youths? These boys will turn out to be drug addicts, criminals, and armed robbers. Parents, wake up.”

In his reaction, Commissioner Alli-Balogun said: “The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education is aware of the matter, and the relevant agency has directed a thorough investigation and further necessary action.”

He disclosed that a special investigative panel of the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) has been tasked with probing the incident.

The commissioner emphasized that the Lagos State Government maintains a zero-tolerance policy for such acts in both public and private schools, hence the need for a full investigation into the video.

He assured the public that the government remains committed to ensuring due diligence and appropriate action on the matter.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']