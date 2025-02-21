Lagos rallies town planners to embed environmental laws into urban development

The Lagos State Government has rallied the members of the Nigerian Institute of Town planners across the state to ensure embedding of environmental laws into every stage of urban development.

The state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave this charge at the investiture of the 19th Chairman and Inauguration of the Executive Committee of the State chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners held at Ikeja.

This was contained in a statement released by the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina on Friday.

Wahab said that in order to effectively address the challenges of urbanization and environmental degradation, town planners must also leverage on technology, digital tools and geographic information systems (GIS), to improve decision-making processes and optimize resource allocation.

He added that collaboration is another critical aspect, translating to partnerships between government agencies, private sector stakeholders, and local communities to ensure alignment of objectives and inclusivity.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “The Intersection of Environmental Laws and Physical Planning: Addressing Urban and Ecological Challenges,” Wahab described it as a critical area of focus for the state.

He explained that the State Environmental laws provide the framework for ensuring that urban development aligns with sustainable objectives, while physical planning translates these objectives into actionable outcomes.

The commissioner said Environmental laws and physical planning together will define and address the growing challenges of urbanization, ecological degradation, and resource management in the state.

He stressed that in a state like Lagos where rapid population growth exerts significant pressure on infrastructure, housing, and natural resources, the integration of environmental laws into planning processes is not optional but highly essential.

According to him, Urban and Ecological Challenges which Lagos faces are unique challenges arising from its position as Nigeria’s commercial hub and a coastal megacity.

Issues such as flooding, waste management, deforestation, and informal settlements are compounded by climate change and socio-economic factors.

“The aforementioned challenges demand a coordinated response that combines sound urban planning with strict environmental governance” he said.

Wahab said Physical planning should guide the efficient use of land while protecting critical ecosystems, saying this requires strategies that balance urban growth with environmental conservation to ensure long-term sustainability and resilience.

He noted that Town Planners are central to the process of environmental development as their expertise in spatial planning, land use management and urban design must align with the principles of environmental sustainability.

“The Lagos State government is committed to supporting these efforts. Initiatives such as the waste – to – energy projects and afforestation programmes illustrate how we integrate environmental considerations into urban planning.

“We count on the Town Planners to support these initiatives by adhering to standards promoting innovation, and fostering compliance with relevant laws” he added.

The Commissioner said the challenges the State faces are immense, but together, everyone has the power to transform the cities into places of opportunity, resilience and sustainability.

He said the government recognises that capacity building remains vital; equipping professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge will enable them to meet the evolving demands of urban and environmental management effectively.

“The environment is not just a sector; it is the foundation upon which all sectors thrive. Let us work together to build a Lagos that future generations will be proud to inherit,” Wahab said.

In his remarks, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Association, Tpl. Oladele Akindele pledged that the newly inaugurated members as well as the entire association will collaborate with the Government to achieve a resilient and functional City.

He said the Committee will ensure that all Town Planning Practitioners in the State align with the code of ethics of the association adding that a livable physical environment will be achieved in this regard.

