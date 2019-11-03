The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has pulled down four two-storey buildings under construction in Ikoyi for failing integrity test.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the four buildings under construction at Glover Court, Ikoyi were in the same compound where a building collapsed on Friday.

He said: “The test was conducted by Solid Material Testing Agency, Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Ministry of Physical Planning.

“The test was conducted following rescue of four persons and recovery of one body in the collapsed building at 4:10pm on Friday.”

NAN reports that the collapsed building was under construction

Oke-Osanyintolu added: “The decision to pull down the buildings is to avert further loss of lives and property.

“The operation is now completed.”