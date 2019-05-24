An employee of the Lagos State Government, Adeola Taibat Ekine, has emerged winner of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Lagos State Chapter election held at the Multipurpose Hall of the Eko FM/Radio Lagos on Thursday.

Ekine, a Public Affairs Officer with the Ministry of Information and Strategy, defeated the immediate past Chairman of the Association, Sekinat Lawal, with 296 votes as against 16 votes.

In the same contest, a staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Bunmi Yekini, won the position of Vice Chairperson, defeating Tessy Igomu of The SUN Newspaper by 297 to 11 votes.

Before the election, one of the contestants for the post of NAWOJ Chairperson, Patience Okoh, of Federal Ministry of Information, withdrew from the race.

Despite initial disagreement over payment of membership dues, the election was concluded with the majority of voters casting their votes for Ekine whom they believed would address alleged perceived injustice that existed within the association in the past three years.

In her acceptance speech, Ekine described her victory as “a new dawn”, saying it has demonstrated that NAWOJ members want a change in the affairs of the association.

She appealed to other contestants to sheath their swords and rally round the new Executives to build a new and virile association, promising to run an all-inclusive, transparent and passionate administration.

The election was supervised by members of the national body of the association and closely monitored by former NAWOJ National President, Toro Oladapo.

Contestants for other positions who represented other media houses had earlier been returned unopposed.