The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has announced that it is set to have a State Electricity Policy that will serve as a strategy for the attainment of universal access to electricity.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, disclosed this during the Ministerial Press Briefing in commemoration of the second anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Odusote, the electricity policy, when it becomes functional, will also accelerate its “Light-up Lagos” programme.

He said: “Lagos Electricity Policy is vital in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda and will serve as a key driver for the social and economic development aspirations of the State in consonance with Government’s 30-year Development Plan (2021-2051), currently being developed.”

He explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the procurement and installation of 20,000 units of Prepaid Energy Meters for Communities as a way of improving electricity supply.

The Commissioner also emphasised that the Sanwo-Olu-led Administration and a leading smart metering solution company (Elsewedy Electric) had agreed on meter supply to target low-income communities and also identified transmission infrastructure challenges across the State.

Odusote also recalled that a programme, titled: “Smart Hackathon 2020,” was launched last July by Sanwo-Olu, who said the idea was to design, produce and mass-distribute affordable and reliable Smart Meters in Nigeria.