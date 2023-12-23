Lagos promotes 267 LASTMA officers for effective service delivery

The Management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Friday, 23rd of December, 2023 began releasing letters to 267 newly promoted junior staff of the agency as approved and confirmed by the Personnel Management, Board on Promotion (Junior Staff Committee).

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki Olalekan disclosed the promotion in a statement on Saturday.

He said the promotion of the 267 junior officers by the government was in line with the ongoing strategic repositioning of the agency for a more effective service delivery to the general public particularly motorists.

Oki confirmed that while 26 junior officers were promoted from Grade level 05 to 06, 241 others were elevated from Grade Level 05 to 06 including males and females.

The General Manager confirmed further that their general promotion was approved based on good credibility and efficiency in performance on duty.

“The agency will continue to reward diligent, committed and hardworking personnel of the agency in order to encourage them to do more,”

Oki maintained that those few bad ones embarrassing the good image of the Agency would be continuously dealt with in accordance with the provisions of Civil Service Rules.

He therefore urged members of the public particularly motorists to always adhere to every traffic law and regulation as contained in the Lagos State Traffic Sector Reform Law 2018.