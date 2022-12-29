Lagos principal’s probe: We demand transparency, justice – MURIC

As the Lagos State Government opens investigation into circumstances

surrounding the snatching of hijab from the head of a female Muslim

student in a Lagos school, an Islamic human rights association, the

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has demanded transparency, firmness and

speedy delivery of justice.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday, 29th December,

2022 by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads:

“As the Lagos State Government (LASG) opens investigation into

circumstances surrounding the snatching of hijab from the head of a

female Muslim student, Mujeebah AbdulQadri, a JSS 2 student by the

principal of Eletu Odibo Junior High School, Mrs. Christiana Sofuye, we

remind the state government of the need for transparency, firmness and

speedy delivery of justice.

“The outrage which greeted the principal’s action on both social and

conventional media led to the setting up of a probe on the ugly

incident. It must be observed that the ongoing probe has generated

immense public interest particularly among Muslims in Lagos State and

Nigeria as a whole

(https://dailytrust.com/lagos-probes-school-principal-for-violating-hijab-judgement/;

https://edutorial.ng/hijab-lagos-govt-probes-school-principal-for-violating-court-judgement/;

https://muslimnews.com.ng/2022/12/22/lagos-sanctions-principal-for-disobeying-circular-on-hijab/

“This is why LASG must ensure that the investigation is transparent.

Nigerians have little faith in probes since most probes in the country

end up being swept under the carpet. Therefore the state government

cannot afford to send the wrong signal to the public on a probe set up

by itself.

“While laying emphasis on giving the principal and others involved

fair hearing, we opine that this is the time to exhibit firmness in

order to assure the public that those handling the investigation will

not allow themselves to be swayed by sentiment. Neither would they allow

undue interference or any external influence. We must work towards

sustaining public confidence in the probe as well as in the state

government.

“MURIC asserts that the findings of the probe panel must be made

public because only thus will the process act as a form of deterrent to

other school principals and teachers who are in the habit of exercising

arbitrary power and sow the seed of religious hatred among our young

ones.”

“We demand speedy justice. We reiterate that procrastination is the

thief of time. Justice delayed is justice denied. It was J. F. Kennedy

who said, ‘The rights of every man are diminished when the rights of

one man are trampled’.

“It is the rights of Mujeebah AbdulQadri today. She is just one

innocent girl child. But no establishment should, in good conscience,

joke with the rights of and justice for a single citizen. Justice is the

soul of peace. No one can deny one and enjoy the other.”