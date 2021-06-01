The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday described the results of Saturday’s primary election currently circulating on some social media platforms as fake, urging the general public, especially party members, to disregard them.

Some unverified results of the election have been circulating in some sections of social media.

Reacting to the development, the APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the results were fictitious and misleading.

Oladejo said: “The publication of fake and unverified results can heat up the polity unnecessarily.

“It is unprofessional and unethical.

“Patience remains a virtue in every calling.

“Please, disregard these results.

“They are not authentic.”

The ruling party on Saturday conducted an open secret ballot primary across wards in the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

The election was aimed at selecting its chairmanship and councillorship flag-bearers, ahead of the July 24 council poll.

The primary election was, however, not without some hitches, as there were reported cases of disruption, violence and ballot box snatching in some wards.

The results of the primary are still being expected to be announced at the APC state secretariat, 48 hours after the exercise.