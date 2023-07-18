Lagos postpones 2023 Test by CAS exercise 

828 828

The Lagos Government has announced the new date for Year 2023 Placement Test by Continuous Scores (CAS) in centres across the State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Ministry of Education Examinations Board, Adebayo Orunsolu, Tuesday in Lagos.

Orunsolu called on public and approved private primary schools in the state to take cognisance of the new date – July 22.

He also urged head teachers and school owners to get their pupils well informed and prepared for participation in the test as no child should be left behind.

“We hereby solicit the support and cooperation of all concerned stakeholders for a hitch-free exercise, while wishing the candidates success as they sit for the examination,’’ he said.

Recall that the placement test earlier slated for July 15 was rescheduled for July 22 to allow some schools who did not meet up with the registration processes to do so.

The Lagos Government also noted that this was part of efforts by the examination board to comply with the ‘leave no child behind’, policy of the State.