The Lagos State Polytechnic Visitation Panel set-up by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the lingering crises in the Polytechnic, on Thursday submitted its report to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab.

Recall the panel was constituted in October, 2019 in accordance with the extant law of the Lagos State Polytechnic 2012, Section C111 (subsection 1-5).

The committee, which was chaired by Adelowo Afolayan, on behalf of the members appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given to them to work freely in finding solutions to the age-long crisis in the school without government interference.

While responding, Wahab thanked the committee and also assured them of government’s implementation of the report as recommended by the panel.