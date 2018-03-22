Lagos police smash visa racketeering syndicate

The Lagos State Police Command has dismantled a major fraud haven situated at 48, Allen Avenue, Ikeja and operated by a 26-year-old cyber criminal cum fraud kingpin, Samuel Olowobola Gboyega.

Gboyega’s arrest followed a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, by one Antonio Kaplanis of the Embassy of Greece, Abuja, alleging that the suspect had fraudulently obtained huge sums of money from unsuspecting Nigerians seeking visa to travel to Europe by claiming to be an employee of the Embassy of Greece with a mandate to make visa procurement easy for applicants.

Sequel to this, Imohimi deployed crack detectives from the Lagos State Intelligence Bureau to fish out the culprit and his partners in crime.

The detectives swung into action immediately the order was given.

They located the suspect’s hideout and carried out a sting operation on him.

During the operation, some Nigerian passports, laptops and other visa related documents were recovered from the criminal’s operating theatre.

Further scrutiny of the laptop confirmed that there were documents in the notepad that had different embassy visas and their respective price tags.

It was also seen that Gboyega made false presentations through publications on his website: www.kukutravels.com, attaching the name of Embassy of Greece to it.

Imohimi noted with sadness that the activities of the young man had dented the image of the nation and greatly embarrassed the Embassy of Greece in Nigeria.

He warned people behind this kind of crime to have a rethink or have the law to contend with.

The suspect, who has been charged to court for the offences he committed, denied being guilty.

He was arrested on March 1 and arraigned on March 5 at Ikeja Magistrate Court 2.