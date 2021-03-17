The Lagos State Police Command rescued one abandoned day-old boy on Monday at about 10:30pm.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday.

Adejobi said the baby was found by a good Lagosian at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba, Lagos on Monday at 10:20pm and informed the police operatives attached to Abattoir Division of the command, who quickly raced to the scene and picked up the baby for necessary medical attention and safety.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday received the baby in his Ikeja office and has ordered the Gender Unit of the command to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development of Lagos State.

The unit is presently having the custody of the rescued baby.

The Commissioner of Police expressed his intention to discuss with the Ministry of Youth and Social Development on the processes of adopting the handsome looking boy as soon as possible.

The police boss also urged women, especially young ladies, to desist from this callous act, which he said must be unequivocally condemned by all and sundry in the state and Nigeria at large.