The Lagos State police command says it has commenced investigation into the killing and setting ablaze of a mentally challenged woman in whose possession a stolen baby and three AK-47 rifles were found at Abule Ado, under bridge, FESTAC Town area of Lagos State on Monday 24th May, 2021.

Police spokesman in the state, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that preliminary investigation revealed that the mentally challenged woman had been living in the area for several years before she was lynched and set ablaze by some hoodlums on the allegation of being in possession of a baby and three AK-47 rifles.

“The command wishes to state categorically that the woman was just murdered for reasons best known to the perpetrators of the heinous crime as investigation revealed that no baby or AK-47 rifles were found in her possession. It’s just a clear case of murder,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos for proper investigation, while the culprits should be arrested and charged to court with murder.

He also warned residents of the state against jungle justice, which he described as inhumane, criminal and detrimental to smooth administration of criminal justice in Lagos and in Nigeria at large.