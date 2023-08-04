Lagos: Police parade three suspected cultists for shooting, butchering Inspector

Juliana Francis

Three suspects, who allegedly murdered an Inspector of Police, Sunday Apochi, attached to Zone 2 Headquarters Onikan, Lagos State, were among 39 suspects paraded by the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Idowu Owohunwa, on Friday.

The suspects were paraded at the Headquarters of the Police Command in Ikeja for various offences, including murder.

According to the CP, the suspects in the killing of the Inspector are Igboro Rasheed, 39; Rasak Adeleke, 30; and Moses Victor, 23, all of Ijanikin, Lagos State.

The murder of the Inspector was brought to the attention of the police authorities by his colleague, Inspector Simeon Ishaiah, who is of the Commissioner of Police Tactical Team, attached to the Area ‘H’ in Ogudu, Lagos State.

Owohunwa said: “The fact of the case is that on 23rd of July 2023, at about 8:30pm at the aforementioned address, the suspects being members of the ‘AIYE’ Confraternity led by one Sulaimon Abass during a fight, shot the deceased with a locally made rifle and thereafter used a battle axe on him before he gave up the ghost.

“The case is still under investigation.”