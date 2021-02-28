In furtherance of the investigation into the case of one Peter Arinola, aka Blood, that was arrested with an English pistol in Empire area of Surulere recently while he was threatening and harassing a commercial sex worker, as contained in the Command’s press statement dated February 14, 2021, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested additional two suspected armed robbers in connection with the case as arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

The suspects were arrested by the police operatives attached to Idimu Division at the heels of the enhanced intelligence emplaced by Surulere and Idimu Divisions with a view to apprehending the suspects who are still suspected to have some arms in their possession.

The suspects: Sheriff Shonibare, m, aka Stainless, and Quadri Ayonuga, m, aka Sugar, were arrested in Idimu during a stop and search operation on February 23, 2021 as a follow up to the intelligence.

They are assisting the police in their investigation as many revelations are being made.

In another development, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad stormed criminal hideouts in Mushin Area of Lagos State and arrested three kingpins of some bad/deadly gangs and other suspected armed robbers whose names are yet to be released by the command as the investigation is ongoing.

The RRS Operatives, who operated in Mushin and other parts of the state on the mainland over the weekend, also impounded 29 motorcycles as part of the onslaught against criminals and lawlessness in the State.

The operation, which was led by the Commander, RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, was a follow up to earlier discreet investigations by the squad’s Decoy Team to Eko Boys High School, Showunmi Street and Itire Road, all in Mushin.

The impoundment of 29 motorcycles during the weekend operation was to reduce the reported incidences of traffic robbery and in enforcement of the restriction order of the State Government on the corridor for motorcyclists.

The motorcycles were impounded on BRT lane in Ikeja Along and Ile Zik as well as Allen Junction, which are restricted routes for motorcycles.

While reiterating the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, Egbeyemi disclosed that the enforcement of the restriction of motorcyclists would continue in order to restore sanity to the areas and reduce robbery incidents in notorious spots on the corridor would reduce since motorcycles are their major means for escape after such operations.

The Commissioner of Police has directed that Egbeyemi works with other investigation units to conclude investigations on the kingpins and other suspects arrested in Mushin, while the motorcyclists be charged to mobile court in Oshodi with immediate effect.

He further restated his commitment to sustain the due enforcement of all laws in Lagos State, including COVID-19 protocols and traffic regulations.