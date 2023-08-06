Lagos Police launches investigation into wife battering, custody issue

Juliana Francis

The Gender Desk of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, has launched investigations into the allegation of battering and abduction of underaged children brought by Mariam against her estranged husband, Musa Durowoju and Mulikatu still at large.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, had repeatedly said that he would not tolerate gender-based violence and human rights violations.

The complainant alleged her husband took their two children from her forcefully to an unknown destination.

The two children are one-year-old Nabeela and two months-old Nodia at the time of the incident. The husband succeeded in carrying out his plan of taking the children by luring her to an apartment he claimed to have rented for the family. The complainant further alleged assault against her husband and all efforts she made to recover her kids proved abortive. The case is still under investigation.

In another development, on June 22, 2023 at about 11pm, a complaint was received that a Toyota Highlander SUV was robbed at gunpoint while he was coming from a supermarket at Sangotedo Ajah for shopping.

Thereafter, the robbers drove the vehicle to a border town in Kwara State named Gure and handed it over to their criminal receiver.

While arguing about the price, Police operatives on routine patrol arrested Sulaimon Oluwaseun, 35, Emmanuel Nathaniel, 23, and Abdulrafiu Olamilekan, 28, who recovered the car and their operational arms.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to many other crimes committed by them. Police are working to arrest their receivers and to recover more stolen vehicles.