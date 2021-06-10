The Lagos State Police Command swung into action in a show of force across strategic locations in Lagos Thursday with some of the newly received security vehicles and gadgets from the Lagos State Govenrment, just after the commissioning of the equipment by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Police College, Ikeja-Lagos.

The RRS team, led by the Commander, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, in the process hit notorious flashpoints in Agege, Seven Up cum Ojota axis, Surulere to Eko bridge where notorious traffic robbers and miscreants had been terrorising innocent motorists and commuters, and arrested nineteen (19) suspected traffic robbers. The operation is ongoing and currently mounting surveillance on the Eko bridge.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical Commanders, especially the Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, to make judicious use of the newly donated equipment and decimate the activities of hoodlums at the identified areas across the state. He further directed that additional traffic surveillance officers, with motor bikes, be deployed to the strategic places in the state in order to keep criminals at bay.

CP Hakeem Odumosu also assured the general public of adequate security of lives and property in the state, while he ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for thorough investigation.