The Lagos State police command says it is investigating the killing by a mob of an alleged kidnapper, and the burning of a Volkswagen Golf car at Agege, Lagos on Tuesday morning.

Operatives attached to Elere division had received a distress call that some suspected kidnappers were being mobbed at Omotoye Estate.

Operatives rushed to the scene, but a man and a white Volkswagen Golf had been burnt.

“Police moved in to rescue the other male suspect who had been macheted severally by the mob numbering over 2000.

“In the bid to rescue the other suspect, the mob also attacked the policemen.

“The suspect was eventually rescued and taken to hospital for treatment,” CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the command, said in a statement.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has again condemned jungle justice and called for discrete investigation into the incident.