Lagos police intercept 10 bags of drugs worth millions

The Lagos State Police Command has intercepted 10 bags of illicit drugs suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The police said the drugs, packed in 10 sacks, were being conveyed in a Lagos colour commercial bus with registration number LND 995 XT from Iddo to a destination in Mushin.

The command in a series of tweets on its Twitter handle on Sunday said the bus was stopped by the Rapid Response Squad at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere, during a routine patrol.

“Luck, however, ran out on the suspects when vigilant Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives on routine patrol stopped the bus at about 0400hrs on April 29, 2022 at Stadium Bus Stop, Surulere.”

The command said while two occupants of the vehicle escaped, the driver identified as Amodu Agbaje was apprehended.

“The arrested driver claimed he was offered Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000) to convey the drugs with street value of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000).”